Chris Berger

Party: Democratic Party
Position Seeking: Gettysburg Borough Council
Residence: 156 Seminary Avenue, Gettysburg PA, 17325 - Ward #2
Employment: American History Teacher, Upper Adams School District
Education: B.A. History, Juniata College; M.Ed., Educational Leadership, Shippensburg University
Political experience: Gettysburg Borough Council 2017 – present
Community involvement: Gettysburg Municipal Authority Board Member 2020 – present, Canner Funds Board Member 2019 – present, football, basketball, and softball coach at Biglerville and Saint Francis Xavier schools, former mobile therapist working with at-risk and autistic youth in Adams County, former Athletic Board member and religious education teacher at Saint Francis Xavier, Heritage Festival volunteer, Gettysburg Christmas Festival volunteer
What makes you the best candidate? I am seeking reelection for Gettysburg Borough Council as a representative of the 2nd Ward because I care deeply about this community and want to give back through public service. As an American History teacher and homeowner for 25 years in this historical small town, I never fail to appreciate that we are a national treasure. My goal is to continue working for the common good of the people of Gettysburg with civility and common sense. This community is blessed with many talented citizens and I hope to maintain my independent-minded, judicious, teamwork approach to solving problems.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Public safety remains a top priority because it provides the environment that allows our citizens and businesses to flourish in a vibrant community that welcomes up to 4 million visitors each year. Gettysburg’s quality of life, economic development, and other civic initiatives will diminish if we lack the proper commitment to support our police who ensure our public safety.
I hope to continue to work with council and staff to pass a prudent yearly budget that provides essential services while ensuring taxes remain at the lowest reasonable rate. The development of the former REDDI site and the Baltimore Street project will necessitate effective teamwork and coordination of services. It is necessary that we fund the infrastructure work and repair to provide safe streets and utilities for our residents and attract private sector economic development. Sensible zoning ordinances are important and I will promote the balance of preserving the historical nature of the town while making sure the borough remains a living, breathing, affordable community for our residents. Common sense for the common good will always be the focus of my public service.
