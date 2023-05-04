Name: Edward H. Spence Jr.
Age: 62
Municipality/School District: Hamiltonban Township/Fairfield Area School District
Education: I graduated from Gettysburg Area High School, and I acquired my education in business from my Father, Grandfathers and Great Uncle. I worked in the family business, Spence’s Beverage, part time while in high school and full time after graduation. Within a year of graduating, I began a career in the sawmill/logging business and eventually transitioned into the fruit farming business.
Current Employer: I am currently employed by Mt. Ridge Farms. Six years ago, we made the business decision to lease the orchard ground to them, and I work as the Farm Manager.
Past Political Experience:
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am concerned about our farmland, farming, and farmers in general. Water use, the solar intrusion on valuable and productive ground, the loss of native forests due to invasive plants and insects, zoning: its pros and cons, cities that have been turned into cesspools and those people moving into our area and bringing their failed ideas and politics along with them. I am also concerned about the property tax burden, especially on the elderly, and wasteful spending.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals include working effectively and efficiently with the other supervisors to address the items mentioned above and to continue to work on road and infrastructure improvements for our community. We may have individual preferences when it comes to voting, but we all pay taxes and I would like to see that money spent wisely and with commonsense. The most effective, responsible, and responsive government is one that is close to the people and the best government is one that governs the least. I will do my best to represent the concerns of all the residents of Hamiltonban Township. Thank you for your support.
