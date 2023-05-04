Name: Robert D. Neiderer
Name: Robert D. Neiderer
Age: 66
Municipality/school district: McSherrystown Borough
Education: Bachelor of science from Shippensburg University
Current employer: Part-time YMCA employee (retired)
Past political experience: Served four years on the borough council
Why do you want to run for this political office? Mismanagement of the current council (finances)
What are your goals once elected to this position? Restore the confidence of residents, improve communication at borough council meetings, and given residents sufficient time to voice their concerns.
