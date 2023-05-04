Name: Michael Dickerson
Age:
Municipality/School District: Cumberland Township — Gettysburg
Current Employment:
Past political experience: Incumbent, GASD School Director 2019 — Present
Why do you want to run for this political office? My name is Michael Dickerson, and I am running for re-election, and will be seeking my 2nd term for the Gettysburg Area School District School Board. I am a proud 1993 graduate of Gettysburg High School, and have lived in Adams County since 1991. I understand the challenges that face public education, our community, and specifically our district. I am confident that with my experience as current board member along with the key relationships that I have developed with our community, and our district’s support staff and administration I can continue to provide valuable insight into the challenges and issues facing our district and help solve them. Please consider my experience and record when making your vote count on Tuesday, May 16th.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Our District is increasingly being met with challenges that significantly threaten the quality of education and the wellbeing of our children. A major issue facing our district is the continued effort to balance taxpayer contributions with the demands of properly funding public education. It is critical we provide our students and administrators with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and we must always consider the source of the funding required to do so. I’ll continue to search for creative solutions when faced with economic uncertainty. If re-elected I will continue to prioritize these issues, work collectively to bring common sense solutions, and will provide administrators the tools and support necessary to promote a secure, healthy, and productive environment for all of our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.