Mark Beauchat announced his intent to seek re-election for Magisterial District Judge in District 51-3-04, according to a release from the candidate.
Beauchat is a resident of Butler Township and has a child in the public school system, as well as a child who attends Penn State University.
His law background prior to his taking office in 2000 was as a lawyer in Adams County.
His district includes the boroughs of Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, Fairfield, and Carroll Valley, as well as Cashtown, McKnightstown, and Orrtanna, and the townships of Butler, Menallen, Franklin, Cumberland, Liberty, Freedom and Highland.
Beauchat is seeking his fifth term. He now has over 23 years as a district court judge working for the people of Adams County.
“The most important thing experience has taught me is how to deal with all people in a manner with the best way to truly communicate regardless of their background,” said Beauchat.
He has attended annual judicial update classes to stay current with the law. He also receives a monthly journal highlighting any recent changes.
Beauchat also manages the day-to-day operation of his office and feels his degree in business is a benefit to doing it in an efficient tax-saving manner. He has had successful audits during his entire 23 years in office.
