Name: Nick Lovell
Age: 19
Municipality/School District: Littlestown Area School District
Education: Graduate of Littlestown High School
Current Employer: Self-employed business owner and sports official
Past Political Experience: I have been involved and informed in local government for the last five years, and I registered to vote on my 18th birthday. I served as the student representative on the board and have attended countless meetings as a citizen. I was also a guest speaker for the ACRC’s Legislative Dinner and spoke on issues affecting our school district.
Why do you want to run for this political office? After serving as the student representative to the Littlestown School Board for three years, I learned the importance of the school board and what they do for the district and community. As a recent graduate of the district I know firsthand of the challenges that students face every day, as well as the challenges we face as a district. My campaign is about focusing on educating the next generation and re-instilling trust between the board and community. The community of Littlestown has the right to have leaders elected to the school board with their best interests in mind. I believe we need to take the politics out of education and unite the community around student achievement in our district.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals as a candidate are: To advocate for the best interests of our students; To empower parents to be involved in their children’s education; To utilize and develop our world-class staff to foster a culture of education, not indoctrination; To be a responsible steward of the taxpayer; To work together with students, parents, staff, and the community to best represent all stakeholders in the Littlestown Area School District; and To re-instill trust in our school board. This is why I am running for the school board. I want to see real change made for students of the district and for the community at-large. I would appreciate your vote on May 16.
