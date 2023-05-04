Name: Barbara A. Sonafelt
Age: 65
Municipality/School District: Cumberland Twp., Gettysburg Area School District
Education: Emergency Medicine/Business
Current Employer: Self Employed Court Reporter/Notary
Past Political Experience: I was a member of the Zoning and Planning boards, along with being campaign managers for numerous school board candidates when I lived in the Pittsburgh area. I was also very active in that community and the school arenas.
Why do you want to run for this political office? I believe our school boards need help. There are three things I believe are most important now. First, we need to make sure the rights of the parents are not continually stepped on. School systems seem to be gradually erasing parents’ rights. This gap between school and home is getting bigger and it must stop. The parents are the ones with final decisions regarding social behaviors, medical issues, and of course family decisions for their children, not the school system. The schools are there to provide basic education. PERIOD! Secondly, we need to protect children from all political, social and ideologic ideas. Education should not be indoctrination. There is no place for politics in the classroom or on the school board!
What are your goals once elected into this position? My goals are simple, I will work to become a liaison between the school administration, the board, the citizens and the parents. There are so many issues involving our schools, the boards, our citizens and families, that we must work together to keep the education process on the right path. Whether you have children in the district or not, out school system benefits the whole community. By supporting the parents and the schools, you help to educate future productive members of our community. So, I ask all to get involved and vote. By doing so I am hopeful that we can turn down the rhetoric and work for the children and our community.
