Name: Marty Qually
Age: 50 years old
Municipality: Gettysburg
Education: Delone Catholic High School, Mount Saint Mary’s University
Current Employer: County of Adams
Past political experience: Adams County Commissioner, Adams County Auditor, Gettysburg Borough Council
Why do you want to run for this political office? I love helping our community improve and would like to see us move forward. Over the past twelve years as County Commissioner, I have always listened to local residents, worked with others to find common ground on community issues, and pushed for realistic achievable solutions. I am a fiscal conservative who believes that efficient government and appropriate economic development keep taxes low. Over the past twelve years, Adams County government has become more streamlined and fiscally responsible. If the voters support these ideas, then I am ready to serve four more years as a county commissioner.
What are your goals once elected to this position? While listening and responding to the public is the most important part of being a county commissioner, I do have some general goals, which drove me to seek re-election. My primary goals are the expansion of affordable high speed internet, balancing smart growth and farmland preservation, more efficient government, affordable housing, workforce development, improving our jail re-entry program, supporting glass recycling initiatives, and improving drug and alcohol services. I will continue to work in a bi-partisan fashion to address these and any new challenges facing Adams County.
