Name: Matthew Moon
Age: 48 years old
Municipality: Gettysburg Borough Ward 2
Education: Attended the San Francisco Art Institute
Current Employer: Director of Patron Services, Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater
Past political experience: I am currently the vice president of the gettysburg borough council, in my first term as an elected official
Why do you want to run for this political office? Gettysburg is a place worth working for, and I am willing to do the work. Over the past 3 years, Council has struck a bold vision for the future of this place, with an aggressive capital improvement plan. I believe in skilled, dedicated people stepping up to “plant the trees whose shade we will not sit in.” In the time I have been on council, we have restructured the staff, creating a dedicated human resources office, expanded our public safety budget and staffing, worked to ensure that all who work for the borough are and feel supported in their professional product, created a Human Relations Commission to protect all our residents, and have done this while keeping taxes flat. There is more work to do.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Should I be re-elected, my desire is to continue the work that my neighbors asked me to do. I will continue to work closely with our hard working police to ensure we have a community that is safe and accountable. We must constantly look at our ordinance and see that it is contemporary and meets the needs of the taxpayer. Balances must be struck between development and conservation, history and innovation, business and residence. Our staff of career professionals work hard on our behalf, and as a member of the body that enables them to do the good work, I will listen to the residents and try to make sure that Gettysburg remains an exceptional place to live, work, raise our kids, and to visit.
