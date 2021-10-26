Crissy Redding

Party: Republican
Residence: 180 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Employment: Prior to honorably taking office as the Adams County Treasurer in January 2018, I pridefully worked with and for the family business “Redding Auction Services” for 35+ years. I also respectfully served as the Straban Township Tax Collector for 10 years.
Education: 1981 graduate of Gettysburg High
Political experience: Have been and continue to be actively involved in Republican campaigns on the local, state, and national level.
Community experience: I am currently a voting member and treasurer of the Adams County Tax Collection Committee, board member of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, active member of the Adams County Republican Committee, Adams County Council of Republican Women, and the Adams County Republican Club. I am also an active member of the Pennsylvania State Treasurer’s Association.
What makes you the best candidate? My previous employment experiences combined with the opportunity of learning and the information garnered during my first term have been instrumental in offering me the platform in which to obtain fiscal, clerical, accountability, responsibility to accuracy and attention to detail, all of which are fundamental tools of foundation for this position.
In my first term I am most proud of several significant achievements inclusive to the recently formed “Government Finance Team” consisting of the treasurer, finance department, controller, and county manager. Together we have worked diligently in enhancing defined cash receipting, streamlined account structures that enhanced the county budget process, monitored interest rates, and transferred funds into investment opportunities to improve returns – improved “pillow tax” accountability and collection. I am honored to report that the county is financially healthy with an “A2+” rating with much of the credit going to the collaborative/conservative efforts of all county departments and county leadership, success is truly a joint effort.
The Treasurer’s office has many moving parts which are instrumental to every department within the county- hence maintaining a foundation of respect and positive communication is a foremost priority.
I have a very strong and conscientious work ethic that was instilled in me at a very early age by parents- my fundamental belied is that “you work from your heart – you do not stop until the work is done and you do more than what was expected of you”.
I am very proud to have become part of a wonderful team of county colleagues who work very hard in a unified manner to the best they can for all county residents.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? I am looking forward to continuing to move the Treasurer’s office forward in a positive direction with integrity, honesty, and transparency in addition to a high level of customer service – I believe courteous/efficient customer service is essential – providing a pleasant experience to anyone who calls or visits our office.
I am excited about the many ideas I have in moving the practices of the office forward – initiating an “online dog licensing program” has been an initiative of mien since taking office – I am hoping 2021 is the year the treasurer’s office launches the availability of online licensing. I am reviewing the options of electronic payments for residents/vendors to improve convenience and efficiency, moving the office in the direction of less paper and a more digital approach is high on the agenda. I look forward to continuing to work with other county departments, county leadership and the residents of Adams County in delivering dignified and respectful service with the highest standard of integrity and accuracy in the most professional manner.
I will continue to dovetail my knowledge, resources and experiences from one side of the counter to the other – pledging a “team effort in serving the residents of Adams County in a professional, trustworthy, responsible and dedicated manner – with the personal benefit of giving back to my native Adams County of which I have deep roots and an incredible appreciation of.
I am more than happy to speak with anyone regarding my campaign platform or any treasurer’s issues that they wish to discuss.
I am very honored the voters of the Adams County chose to elect me in 2017 and respectfully request their generous support in the upcoming primary election – that I can continue to pridefully and honorably serve and represent the residents of Adams County.
