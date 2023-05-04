Name: Martha O’Bryant
Age: 70
Municipality/School District: Gettysburg Area School District
Education: U.S. Defense Financial, Acquisition and Program Management; Appropriations Law
Current Employer: Retired (Prior Employer) U. S. Department of Defense (Lead Financial Analyst, Tomahawk Cruise Missile Program) and U.S. Justice Department (Financial Manager, Major Law Enforcement Task Force)
Past Political Experience: Have been heavily involved with the Adams County Council of Republican Women for the last ten years; ran for State Committee 6 years ago.
Why do you want to run for this political office? There are multiple reasons. I have been attending the school board meetings and have reviewed much of their documentation (when they will provide it). I feel that the management of this school district could be better both financially and programmatically. There are areas where responsible financial management should be applied and currently it is not which creates multiple reasons for the runaway spending and unnecessary tax increases. Transparency is also limited in this District which keeps both parents and taxpayers in the dark. It’s time for change from the same old management and I am willing fight to bring that change. It is also time to start holding the administration accountable for their actions and inactions.
What are your goals once elected to this position? One of the major items that I would like to do is review the financial status of the entire school district. I will identify areas where there could be cost savings and apply it to the budget. I will NOT vote to increase taxes. Transparency is another major item. There will be no more backroom meetings (Administrative Conference). If it does not pertain to real estate or personnel issues, it will be discussed in an open meeting for the public. I will uphold the Sunshine Law. There will be zero tolerance of bullying. Bullying is serious and dangerous and we must hold any student that bullies responsible for his or her actions. There will be zero tolerance for anyone that sexually violates any student.
