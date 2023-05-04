Name: Alice Broadway
Age: 31
Municipality/School District: Gettysburg Borough
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Music Education – Gettysburg College; Master’s degree in Music Education – Michigan State University
Current employer: Mechanicsburg Area School District
Past political experience: Previously served on the GASD School Board
Why do you want to run for this political office? I support public education. I have dedicated my career to it. Our Gettysburg public schools have diverse populations of students and families who all deserve to be represented in decisions made for our school community. As a practicing elementary educator, I have first-hand knowledge of how important it is to have a school board that supports public education and the growth of all students and families. As I know all too well from conversations with my own elementary students, not everyone will always agree, but I want to know what issues matter to people in my community, and I want to have more open, honest conversation about how our district’s board can better support the whole community.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Representing and supporting underrepresented voices in our school community is my main goal. I believe we have gotten away from respectful dialogue with people holding differing educational viewpoints, and we deserve a board that can model that kind of civic engagement for students. On a national and state level there is a teacher shortage and substitute shortage. Ensuring our district is retaining and supporting our high quality educators and administrators is crucial. In actionable terms, this means a school board that funds and maintains facilities for a suitable working and learning environment in our schools. I also believe supporting those educators means treating them like the experts they are in their curricular areas. Public education’s goal is about increasing access to learning, not restricting it.
