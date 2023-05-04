Name: Melanie Sauter
Age: 48
Municipality/School District: Conewago Valley School District
Education: Graduate of New Oxford High School
Current Employer: Project Manager at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Past political experience: I have been a member of the CVSD School Board for three years
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am running for re-election of my current position because I enjoy giving back. As a NOHS alum, I felt that I received a quality education in the district, so when a seat came open due to a retirement, I applied for the position, and have spent this time working to continue this tradition for future generations. CVSD is more than a school district, it is a family, so although I no longer students in the district, I am willing to continue to donate my time to this effort. Anyone who knows me know that I live by the statement “Once a Colonial, always a Colonial”. I truly mean that.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Unlike many politicians, I do not have an agenda. My name is not on the ballot for any kind of power grab nor personal gain. I believe in what CVSD can do for our students and my goal is to work to ensure that our district continues to put the needs of our students before anything else. Although as a school board volunteer, I cannot specifically control the direction of running the school nor stop the raising of taxes (although I’d love to try!), I do take pride in the fact that I diligently consider each aspect of what it takes to run the school effectively, efficiently, and in a manner that puts our children first.
