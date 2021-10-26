John Gormont

Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Mount Joy Township Supervisor
Residence: 95 Schwartz Road, Gettysburg
Employment: Retired 40 + years in Telecommunications (20+ years in Management)
Education: High School Diploma
Political experience: 12 Years as township supervisor
Community involvement: Township representative for Adams County COG, YATB and President of the Adams County Association of Township Officials
What makes you the best candidate? I have served the Township for the past 12 years. I made a commitment to eliminate the Township debt and we did in less than two years while reducing the Township Real estate tax. I have always treated all residents fairly; everyone needs to play by the same rules and adhere to the requirements and guidelines. Every decision I have made as a Supervisor was based on the facts of the case, not on my personal opinion or feelings. Honest, truthful facts are the only thing that is considered in the decision-making process.
Having Served four years in the United States Air Force, including two tours to South East Asia, as an aircraft engine mechanic and having lived the American Dream in my forty year career in Telecommunications, I decided to donate some years to the betterment of my neighborhood and fellow residents. Residents should take note that all elected Supervisors effectively are donating their time, other than the very small stipend they receive, to serve as a Supervisor. I was appointed as the Township Roadmaster by the Board of Supervisors when the previous Roadmaster resigned. Serving as Roadmaster has allowed me to help guide the recent improvements to the Township roads in a fiscally responsible manner. Obtaining grants from the “Dirt and Gravel” road maintenance program for two of the projects and coordaining the joint effort with Germany Township on another replacement project.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The most important issues in the Township are: Maintaining the continued financial growth while totally eliminating the Township real-estate taxes. Continuing the transparency in the governing of the Township using the web site and participation in the Township meetings, wisely upgrading the Township roads to allow for safe passage by the residents and eliminate road flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.