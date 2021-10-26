Alan Cecilio

Party: Non-Partisan
Position Seeking: Judge of Elections, Straban Ward #2
Residence: Gettysburg, Straban Ward 2
Employment: Happily retired, having worked 33 years as a Federal Human Capital Manager (HCM) for the Departments of Army, Labor, Navy, and Commerce, and for the Small Business Administration, followed by stints as a HCM contractor at Homeland Security Headquarters, NASA Goddard and the National Institutes of Health. Most recently, worked in 2020 as a Census Field Manager for the Decennial Census and the Montgomery County MD Board of Elections.
Education: Bachelor’s Degree, St Patrick’s College, Menlo Park, CA; Graduate Studies at California State College, Hayward, CA
Political Experience: This is my first time venturing into the political arena, if you can call it that. I view working as an election official as a non-partisan endeavor to ensure the integrity of the election process. In that vein, I have 22 years of experience as a Chief Election Judge serving in Montgomery County, Maryland. In addition, for the past eight years, I also served as Director of an Early Voting Center. After the elections, I worked as a member of the Election Canvas, reviewing provisional and absentee ballots for the Board of Elections. For the last six years, I was part of an elite team working with the Deputy Director of Elections conducting post-election audits for the State.
Community Involvement: From 2003 until covid-19 intervened, I volunteered at the VA Medical Center in Washington, DC, serving on the comfort team primarily delivering toiletries and magazines to new patients. I have officiated youth, high school, college and adult soccer games for the past 33 years, and also officiated volleyball matches, and umpired and assigned lacrosse games. For 8 years, I served as Treasurer of the Metropolitan Washington Soccer Referee Association. I also volunteered as Treasurer of Centro Tepeyac, a Silver Spring pregnancy center. I am a current Board Member of the Liberian Philatelic Society, and have been an officer of my Knights of Columbus Council and Assembly. And of course, for the past 22 years, I have served as an election judge. Since moving in May, I have settled into my new community, signed up as a volunteer at the Majestic Theater and at Adams County Board of Elections. I am happy to report I will be working on the election team serving Straban Ward #2 on Election Day.
What makes you the best candidate? For 22+ years, I have been committed to serving my community by working long hours to ensure fair and open elections, guaranteeing every voter has the right and opportunity to vote once. I have led teams of non-partisan (be they registered Democrats, Republican, Libertarian, etc.) election judges who respect everyone who comes to vote and provide superior customer service. As a team, we answer voter questions, give assistance, and solve problems with the most difficult issues being handled by me. I have, and will continue, to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the ballots cast in our precinct until they are delivered to the Board of Elections at the end of each Election Day.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The integrity of the election process is key to our constitutional government, and the most important issue facing the electorate. As Judge of Elections, I will ensure that ballots cast in Straban Ward #2 are cast by registered voters, who vote just once, and that their ballots are securely maintained throughout the election process on Election Day.
