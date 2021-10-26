Jeremy Smith

Party: Republican
Position seeking: Supervisor Hamilton Township
Residence: 303 700 Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350
Employment: Campbell's Snacks formerly Snyder's-Lance - 14 years in various headquarters roles
Education: Associate degree from Central Penn College with major in accounting
Political experience: Five years on the Hamilton Township Finance Committee
Community involvement: Assistant Treasurer and Board Member of Gates of Praise Worship Center
What makes you the best candidate? For the past five years, I have attended the monthly supervisor meetings and volunteered on the Finance Committee. Throughout my time as an attendee at the supervisor meetings and a volunteer on the Finance Committee, I have gained valuable knowledge about the township. I have also played a large role in assisting the township with being in good financial shape without any tax increase. I also volunteer as the assistant treasurer and as a board member at my church. In my spare time, I help on a sprint car team and enjoy visiting all of the local dirt tracks. I have lived in Hamilton Township for the last 14 years and want nothing more than to see it flourish.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The biggest issues I see on the horizon is the population surge proposed from all the developments going on around this area. We must protect this land from becoming over-populated and thus the need for increased taxes for all the issues that come along with big buildup. Everyone has been through a lot in the past year and now is not the time for any type of tax increase.
