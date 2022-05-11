Name: Deanna Painter
Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Democratic Committee Member Hamiltonban Township
Residence: Fairfield
Employment: Adams County, IT Technical Trainer
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Thiel College
Political experience: Currently serve as the Democratic Committee Member for Hamiltonban Township
Community involvement: Served for 6 years as the secretary of the Gettysburg Soup Kitchen Board, Vacation Bible School Director, Youth Group Leader, Fairfield Girls Field Hockey Statistician, Sunday School Teacher, Gettysburg Chamber member, PTO President, PTO Fundraising Chairperson
What makes you the best candidate? Having lived and worked in Fairfield for over 25 years I’ve had the opportunity to gain an understanding of its residents and what services are important to them. Also, as a current employee of Adams County I receive weekly Commissioner communication in regard to services, events and changes occurring within the county.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? As in many aspects of our lives communication can be a challenge. It is critical for all residents to make their voices heard! Many times, each of us has concerns, convictions and/or questions and are unsure how to act on them. Whether it is by voting, volunteering or self-education it is important to know you have local resources. My challenge is to reach out to each of you and listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.