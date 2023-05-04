Name: Kierstan Belle
Age: 30
Municipality/School District: Gettysburg Borough; Ward 1
Education: Gettysburg High School, class of 2010; Studied Psychology and Sociology, California University of Pennsylvania, Implicit Biased Training, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
Current employer: Community Ethics Official, Kierstan’s Kids LLC, Adams County Team Adviser, Urban Rural Action
Past political experience: Mayoral Candidate 2021, Planning Commission, Gettysburg Borough, Community Policing Facilitator, Gettysburg Borough
Why do you want to run for this political office? A relationship of pure value needs reestablished between the borough and its community members. The immeasurable amounts of kindness, grace, and mercy are what influence the measurable amounts of crime, indecency, and injustice. The people will not thrive without their community; and the community will not survive without its people. It is both that are the heartbeat of one another. This concept is not laughable, non-negotiable, and cannot be mocked at the expense of the community and/or its members. We are people with values who deserve to be valued. I’m running for borough council because residents believe community comes first.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Once elected to borough council, I will continue to advocate for access, balance, and connection. Residents need to easily access and understand the information that affects their daily lives. Balance will always be needed between the borough and the battlefield. The decisions borough officials make will always have direct and indirect impacts. In every aspect of borough business residents deserve to be seen and heard. Council members also need to be plugged in. I stay connected by shopping local, donating local, volunteering and providing community service opportunities. Regardless of any political position, I’ll always be a genuine friend and a loyal fan of the borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.