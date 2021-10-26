Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Judge of Elections Gburg Ward #3
Residence: Gettysburg Borough
Employment: Retired Littlestown Area School District and Kohl's
Education: BS in Social Science, Frostburg University
Political experience: Clerk of Elections Mt Pleasant #1; & Gettysburg Ward 3, then Judge of Elections Gettysburg Ward 3
Community involvement: Volunteer with Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S, SCCAP, Ruth's Harvest, Adams County Democratic Office
What makes you the best candidate? I believe strongly in the integrity of those that work together to ensure a safe, honest and professional polling place, regardless of party.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The women and men who work the polling places, work hard. It is a long day and people are not always kind or considerate. Regardless we welcome each voter and are excited when someone is voting for the first time. It is disheartening to have some of our own legislators trying to discredit us.
