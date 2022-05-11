Name: Chad-Alan Carr
Party: Democratic
Position seeking: Adams County Democratic Committee Member
Residence: Gettysburg Borough Ward 1
Employment: Gettysburg Community Theatre
Education: College
Political experience: Currently Gettysburg Borough Council Member At Large
Community involvement: I have volunteered with Adams County Arts Council, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public Schools, YWCA, Gettysburg/Adams Chamber Of Commerce, Music Gettysburg, Totem Pole Playhouse, Majestic Theatre, Gettysburg Festival, Main Street Gettysburg, Adams County Democratic Committee, and co-founded two local nonprofits the Gettysburg Community Theatre and Gettysburg Pride. I helped with the filming of HBO’s Award-Winning series “We’re Here” which premiered in Gettysburg. In addition, I was instrumental in bringing both a PA State Festival and a National Festival to Gettysburg with the American Association Of Community Theatres. These festivals brought new tourism to the area. The annual Gettysburg Pride Fest has grown into an economic booster for the town as well bringing hundreds of people to town to celebrate diversity, equality, family, and love. I spearheaded Gettysburg’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance in 2019 and after a year of work the Gettysburg Borough Council unanimously passed this ordinance, so that everyone here has equal protections regarding employment, housing, and public accommodations since these things are not fully covered by PA State Law yet.
What makes you the best candidate? The position I am seeking is a Gettysburg Borough Ward 1 representative on the Adams County Democratic Committee, which I have been on for the last two years. On the heels of Abraham Lincoln and Thaddeus Stevens, we still have so much work to do to continue in their footsteps. We can do so….TOGETHER! I am a champion for local small business, and I am a teacher, producer, and someone who has created two non-profits in town. I have endorsements by residents, small business owners, and an Adams County Commissioner who want to work with me because they know I am a team player that always puts the community first. My entire live experience has been bringing people together to work toward a common goal. To do this, you must be a team player. In the past 13 years I have lived here, I have worked with many wonderful teams to bring peace, love, happiness, and equality to Gettysburg, our county seat of Adams County. With your vote, I will continue to do so.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? As I said during my campaign for mayor of Gettysburg (losing the primary by about 30 votes) and I said the same during my winning campaign for Gettysburg Borough Council Member At Large, I believe that Communication is extremely important. When communication fails, it affects everything from public safety to budget planning to accountability. With better communication and listening to others with different views, we can better understand one another and try to find common ground. Our day to day lives are affected the most by local government and therefore it is particularly important for everyone to use their voice and vote to bring positive change. Knowing where and when public meetings are held and how residents can be part of them, as well as voter registration, voter information, and volunteering are all issues I plan to work on when elected. It all goes back to communication. Voter registration and education is imperative. I believe more people will vote if they understand that their vote absolutely counts. We can NOT sit at home and not be part of every single election. When we look at the results of recent elections we see that. For example, having a local school board that is filled entirely by only one party does not properly represent everyone in that area. Representation is important. Your vote matters. Let’s be sure that everyone gets out the vote at every election so that we can all work TOGETHER!
