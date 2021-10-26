Party: Cross-filed on Republican and Democrat ballots
Position Seeking: School Director, Gettysburg Area School District
Residence: 115 Knorr Rd. Gettysburg
Employment: I am an independent contractor facilitating professional learning for school leaders and teachers across the state.
Education: Gettysburg High School is my alma mater and I have four college degrees. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Messiah College, a Master of Science in Reading Education from Western Illinois University, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Immaculata University, and a Doctor of Education degree in Curriculum Leadership from Northeastern University.
Political Experience: In February 2017, I was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors. Later that year, in the 2017 municipal election, I was elected to serve a 4-year term on the Board.
Community involvement: Volunteering is an important aspect of community involvement. For more than twenty-five years, I have volunteered with organizations in which my children participated such as the Gettysburg Little League as an official scorekeeper, the Gettysburg Dance Center Performance Group as a backstage mom, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church as a Sunday school teacher, and in the nursery. Now that my children are grown, I see the opportunity to serve on the school board and the Adams County Technical Institute Joint Operating Committee as a way to use my professional talents and experiences to serve the community.
What makes you the best candidate? The best candidate should have an understanding of school law, school budgets, respect those employed by the school district, know how to ask questions, and willingness to work collaboratively with the other 8 board members. I have honed those key skills by serving as a board member. Additionally, I understand decisions made by past board members, the long-term plans of the District, and what is needed for the district to evolve with the changing dynamics of education. I have worked in K-12 public education for 30 years leading large-scale, multi-agency projects while also ensuring every student has the resources needed to succeed. In my professional role, I support the PA Department of Education, schools across the state as well as locally to bring about needed change. My decision-making is influenced by a commitment to ensuring all students have a high-quality educational experience, a conservative and responsible lens on the use of tax-payer funded resources, a willingness to learn from those with different perspectives, and a heart of service to our community. The GASD systems of which my dad, my children, and I are all alumni have changed over time and will need to continue to change to meet community expectations for future graduates. To see those changes come about there needs to be continuity in board membership. I can bring that continuity as well as experience, and qualified skills to the Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Education is rapidly changing with new expectations for college and career readiness, shifts in funding streams, the diverse educational, social, emotional, and economic needs of individual students, as well as unfunded mandates from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Regardless of the changes, the ultimate goal of education is always student achievement. The Gettysburg Area School District is committed to providing multiple, high-quality pathways to college and career readiness as well as numerous, extra-curricular opportunities. The district has been fiscally healthy with strong bond ratings and audits of the highest rating. The most important issue facing the Gettysburg School Board continues to be balancing fiscal conservancy with providing high-quality opportunities for all students to meet college and career expectations.
