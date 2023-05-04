Name: John Schubring
Age: 62
Municipality/School District: Fairfield Area School District
Education: Doctorate in Education/doctoral course work equivalent in Theology and Scripture
Current Employer: Disabled Veteran (Retired lieutenant colonel, USAR)
Past political experience: I have served for ten years on the Carroll Valley Borough Planning Commission and I am in my fourth year on the Carroll Valley Borough Council
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am very proud of the work I am doing with the Borough Council. I am very interested in protecting the retirement income of our seniors by not raising taxes during my term. The Council and I have committed ourselves to hiring and retaining excellent employees who even volunteer time beyond their required work hours. We have elevated police salaries to attract officers with exemplary service for the benefit of our citizens. The Council and I have labored to make Carroll Valley continuously more beautiful in our parks and neighborhoods. We are fiscally sound in our business practices. I have refused payment for my service on the Council.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Carroll Valley Borough Council is in its eleventh year of not raising taxes. I want to continue that trend. The Council and I have been working to build bike and walking trails throughout the Borough. I am very interested in promoting small businesses and facilitating recreational facilities that will be attractive and enjoyable for all our citizens. I will continue to strive to make Carroll Valley a beautiful and desirable place to live!
