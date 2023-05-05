Name: Al Moyer
Age: 63
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Name: Al Moyer
Age: 63
Municipality/School District/Where You Reside: Gettysburg Area School District
Education: B.S. — York College of Pa / Elementary Teaching Certificate – Gettysburg College/ M.S. Ed. Leadership -Western Md.-McDaniel College/ Doctoral Degree – Immaculata University -Ed. Leadership
Current employer: Shippensburg School District / Interim Superintendent-Asst. Superintendent
Past political experience: Five years on school board, avid voter
Why do you want to run for this political office? 7.I truly appreciate and believe in public schools as the “great equalizer”. Whatever success I have achieved I owe it to the inspiration from my teachers/parents and coaches along the way on this journey. I have two daughters that had great overall experiences in the GASD and now have several grandchildren in the school system. I believe we all have a vested interest in the education of our kids but I especially have a passion for education due to my professional background and my grandkids. I want the best for my family and every other family in this community which will make us all stronger for it.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goal is always to do my best to balance the needs of the district with the resources in our community. I fully understand we are in challenging economic times and we all need to do more with less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.