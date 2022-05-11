Name: Lindsay Krug
Party: Republican
Position seeking: State Committee
Residence: Hanover/McSherrystown
Employment: Business
Education: Yes, I have an education… but more importantly I have common sense and a focus on citizens.
Political experience:
Community involvement:
What makes you the best candidate? I am not going to ask for your support... I’m going to ask for your vote so I CAN SUPPORT YOU. For far too long I think the citizens have been neglected or downright forgotten. The system is convoluted and I’d like to work on making it more accessible to -and focused on- the citizens. Your concerns, issues and ideas. I will always be welcoming and available to your needs in order to help and to take those collective thoughts UP the chain instead of it constantly just coming down. I’m also well aware of how it feels to be a citizen in the dark and how much time and effort it takes to aquire information on our government. There’s not enough time in the day for every citizen to keep eyes on our government and all the things going on it. I’ll be watching and advocating for the citizens at all times.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? This seat, in my opinion, should be a team of people working to help the flow of information between the government and the citizens while always remembering the number 1 goal is the citizens. I will never loose sight of this nor will I allow anyone else to forget this. I’d like to see the citizens confidence in government to be restored and the government to be reminded that they are there to serve the citizens. If it seems I used the word “citizen” too much, I contend that up to now it HASN’T BEEN USED ENOUGH!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.