Name: Josh Crider
Age: 36
Municipality/School District/Where You Reside: Butler Township, Upper Adams School District
Education: Graduate of Living Faith Mennonite School, Shippensburg, Pa.
Current employer: Self employed farmer at Firefly Hollow Farm, Biglerville
Past political experience: None
Why do you want to run for this political office? I began attending Butler Township supervisor meetings four years ago when Butler Township passed eight ordinances in one year. I soon realized that there were some issues with how things were happening. As I continued to attend meetings, I have seen more and more concerns arise that could have a lasting impact on Butler Township. I have a strong desire to be a part of the change in making things better for all residents in the township. We need to have forward growth but preserve the community for future generations. My plan is to make decisions based on what is good for the township and the taxpayers.
What are your goals once elected to this position? One of my main goals is to have better communication with township residents. In attending the township meetings, I have seen too many miscommunications and a lack of communication with township residents. This needs to be improved. Another goal would be transparency with the township. Butler Township is involved in a multi-million dollar building project for a new township building this project has been discussed at township meetings and the township has received a $1 million grant the price tag on this project has continued to increase which will be passed on to the taxpayers. With 48% of Butler Township residents over the age of 55, nearing retirement, and possibly on a fixed income, an increase in taxes could be an issue for them.
