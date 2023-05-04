Name: Ryan Picarelli
Age: 36
Municipality/School District: Hamiltonban Township
Education: Bachelors Degree in Environmental Science, Shippensburg University 2008
Current Employer: KPI Technology
Past Political Experience: Interim Hamiltonban Township Supervisor for 2023
Why do you want to run for this political office? Through my work experience at KPI Technology, I have come to learn how impactful local government can be within our smaller, rural communities. In early March of 2023, Hamiltonban Township had a Supervisor vacancy that needed to be filled for the remainder of this calendar year. I reached out to the Township to volunteer for the position and was fortunately appointed by the Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy. I have learned from and enjoyed my first two months as Interim Supervisor and it is my hope to retain the position beyond 2023 so that I can continue to help serve the community that me, my wife, and two young daughters call home.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals will be to continue to share my personal experience and opinions with the rest of the Hamiltonban Township Board of Supervisors to engage with and vote on opportunities and various situations that will directly impact our community and tax payers. What I have enjoyed about my short time as Supervisor is the diversity within the Board. There are various ages, genders, and backgrounds between all of us, however we are able to respectfully discuss circumstances that are presented to the Township and vote in a manner that best serves our community. I look forward to continuing being a part of a great group of people that represent our beautiful Township.
