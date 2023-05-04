Name: Tricia Plank
Age: 50
Municipality/School District: Upper Adams School District
Education: B.S. Professional Accountancy, CPA
Current Employer: Ahold Delhaize Corporate Support, LLC
Past Political Experience: N/A
Why do you want to run for this political office? I have two daughters in the district and I have become increasingly concerned about the deterioration of education. There seems to be less focus on academic learning, which is evidenced by the most recent PSSA scores from 2018-2019. While I’m not an advocate of simply teaching to a test, it is currently the best data available to determine how students are doing academically. I want to offer the district my knowledge and expertise as a CPA/tax accountant and help positively influence the fiscal health of the district. I want to ensure that our tax dollars are being used appropriately and efficiently. I want to encourage an open dialog between the school board and all its stakeholders and reestablish a partnership to provide quality public education.
What are your goals once elected to the position? I will advocate for parent’s rights. I believe there to be a lack of respect for parental rights and a lack of transparency. I will use my background and experience as a CPA/tax accountant of 20 years to strive for fiscal responsibility. Everyone feels the effect of tax increases, especially those on a fixed income. I will do my best to do what is right for the children while being mindful of the taxpayers. I will put the focus back on academic learning and improve upon the quality of education being received. Most recent Math test scores suggest that the district is not doing enough when 50% or more of 6th and 8th grade students are scoring at basic or below. We must do better.
