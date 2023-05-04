Name: Janell Ressler
Age: 46
Municipality/School District: Germany Township, Littlestown Area School District – 22 years
Education: BA Early Childhood Education
Current employer: Substitute Teaching Services
Past political experience: none
Why do you want to run for this political office? I have 5 children. 2 graduated and 3 that currently attend. I’ve consistently attended and spoken at board meetings for just shy of 2 years. I will be a voice for the students and parents in the school district. We need a board who will engage with the community and not ignore the taxpayers, parents and community members. Many residents have shared they don’t come to board meetings because the board does whatever they want, so why waste their time. It’s time to change that. I want to promote better public interaction with town halls & Q&A during public comment at meetings. Parents and tax payers need to be better informed about the decisions made and why I cast my vote the way I did.
What are your goals once elected into this position? I want to ensure parental rights are the keystone for all policies and teaching in the school district. I want to shape the vison and goals for our district that put academics as our top priority. Our students deserve to excel instead of just getting by. I want to hire and retain quality teachers. I will be fiscally responsible. I want to see more board / community engagement. We need to get back to where the board holds the superintendent accountable, not the other way around. I will hold board members accountable for rubber stamping their vote time and time again. My top priority is to do what’s best for the students, parents, and taxpayers in this district and that’s how I will vote.
