Name: Samuel R. Giardullo
Party: Democrat
Position : Committee Member
Residence: Braggtown Road, York Springs
Employment: Retired
Education: Bachelor of Science Public Policy/ Business. PSU
Political Experience: As a lifetime member of the Democratic party I have the knowledge , experience and ability to perform my duties as a committee member. I am past President of the Adams County Democratic Club and past Chairperson of the Adams County Democratic Committee.
Community Involvement: I serve as the vacancy Chairperson for Latimore Township. I am the coordinator for the past 30 years for the Latimore Recycling Center. I served as the Chairperson for the Latimore Township Park Board. I am a member of the York Springs IOOF and the YOSSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.