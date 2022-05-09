Don Stafford

Name: Don Stafford

Party: Democrat

Position seeking: Adams County Committee member

Residence: New Oxford

Employment: Retired

Education: BS — cinema

Political experience: ACDC Committee member

Community involvement: Oxford 2 Precinct representative

What makes you the best candidate? I am running unopposed

What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Less than 50 percent of county precincts are represented in the ACDC Committee. Wider representation is better representation.

