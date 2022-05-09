Name: Don Stafford
Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Adams County Committee member
Residence: New Oxford
Employment: Retired
Education: BS — cinema
Political experience: ACDC Committee member
Community involvement: Oxford 2 Precinct representative
What makes you the best candidate? I am running unopposed
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Less than 50 percent of county precincts are represented in the ACDC Committee. Wider representation is better representation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.