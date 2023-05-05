Name: Duane Sullivan
Name: Duane Sullivan
Age: 56
Municipality/School District: Littlestown
Education: High School
Current Employer: Retired
Past Political Experience: None
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am running to add transparency. To end backroom deals. Add responsible program management of the school’s budget. Eliminate out-of-control spending. And to give the students the best education.
What are your goals once elected to this position? To hold the line on Property taxes. To make sure we have a sound curriculum that’s best for the students. To keep the students in A safe environment. To make the Littlestown School district one of the best districts to attend.
