Name: Luke R. Knotts
Age: 71
School District running in: Littlestown
Education: Community College
Current employer: Retired
Past political experience: None
Why do you want to run for this political office? I want to run for this position because the current school board members in place are just a rubber stamp for any project that comes along. To insure The curriculum prepares the students for future jobs. To make the school system a safe environment for the students. To hold the line on property taxes.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Review contracts for projects, open bidding on all contracts. Review school preparedness. Review books parents bring to our attention. Have A roll call vote by all board members on issues before the board. Encourage public participation at board meetings. Review curriculum to make sure its best for our students.
