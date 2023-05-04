Name: Brian Hodges
Age: 59
Municipality/School District: Gettysburg Borough
Education: BS Business Management Florida Atlantic University
Current Employer: Self Employed, Owner of The Brafferton Inn Bed and Breakfast
Past Political Experience: Captain for Gettysburg with the Adams County Republican Committee; Former Member of Gettysburg Zoning Hearing Board
Why do you want to run for this political office? I love my community, my neighbors, and the downtown Gettysburg businesses. I believe that a fresh voice and new ideas are needed on the Borough Council. I will stand up for you and for your best interests as a resident and taxpayer. The Gettysburg Borough has encountered many costly lawsuits over the past few years, and this type of wasteful spending should be avoided. Over the years, council has shifted away from focusing on the taxpayers. We can do better providing essential services at an affordable cost. I love Gettysburg and chose to raise my family and operate a business here because I believe in our community’s potential and want to be part of moving it forward.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I am pro-taxpayer, pro-business, and pro-police. During my door-to-door campaign, nearly every resident I encounter feels disengaged with local government. As such, I propose holding town hall forums during my first term in office. It is time to listen to the public, I plan on doing that. A long-term vision is needed for borough operations and parking. I hear from our guests and citizens that it is more expensive to park in Gettysburg than anywhere else in the region. Also, the decision to enforce parking meters on Sundays was not business friendly. Instead of being reactionary, we need a commonsense approach. We have a limited tax base given the National Park. With a landlocked municipality, we need to foster a climate that promotes business opportunities.
