Party: Democratic
Residence: 515 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg
Employment: Retired from Gettysburg College, still works part-time in College Admissions
Education: Master’s degree in Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications.
Political Experience: One term on Borough Council (2018-22), worked on other local candidates’ campaigns in Lancaster.
Community involvement: The HABPI Inc. Board and the Callie Awards Committee. I also volunteer at the Soup Kitchen, but due to Covid we don’t cook now; just provide ingredients.
What makes you the best candidate? There are many folks who live in the Borough of Gettysburg who would do well on Borough Council. I decided to run and serve, and I am committed to representing all of our community. We have a wonderful town that could be made even better. I have always been a glass half-filled person and believe that if you work hard you will reap the benefits. The current Borough Council works well together. I want to remain part of this dedicated team of Borough Staff and Council members.
What are the most important issues? The Gettysburg Borough Council and Staff will have to determine how best to use the federal recovery funds we have and will receive again next year. We have an ambitious Capital Improvement Plan (2022-26) that needs to be prioritized. We have an aging infrastructure throughout Gettysburg that has to support our residents, businesses and the many visitors here. Despite the influx of federal dollars, our needs are great, and that money is just for two years. So Council must still find ways to increase revenues in the future to meet the needs of a changing and modern community embedded in a historic façade.
