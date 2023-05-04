Name: Cynthia E. Ayers
Age: 68
Municipality/School District: Gettysburg Area School District
Education: Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Resource Management; Master of Public Administration (MPA)
Current Employer: Task Force on National and Homeland Security; Consultant to George Mason University’s Learning Agents Center (when needed, upon award of applicable grants); Retired, U.S. National Security Agency
Past Political Experience: Adams County Council of Republican Women since approx. 2012; Past Chair of the Homeland Security Committee for the National Federation of Republican Women (2020-2021); Campaigned for U.S. Senate primary in 2018
Why do I want to run for this political office? I have followed school board issues in Gettysburg and across the region since moving to PA in 2002 (especially during the past 3-4 years), as reported by local and national news. I’ve attended meetings and have heard from parents. Looking to the future, I believe there is a need to reexamine the cost-per-child ratio and ensure there is an open and transparent relationship in respect to all things (to include costs, curriculum, resources, etc.) between parents, administrators, and management. Schools are one of the most important ingredients of a strong and viable community; and the need to maintain a school system that both encourages student potential and remains safe while weighing the needs of the community should be a top priority for all concerned.
What are your goals once elected to this position? One goal is to ensure the safety of students from pressure by peers, teachers, or administrators – pressure of a sexual nature, as well as pressure to tow any agenda-driven line of thought. Students should be taught critical thinking skills and be free to examine options and discuss all (age-appropriate) issues with parents and teachers without fear of rejection by school staff. Another goal is to reexamine the cost-to-student ratio, placing a hold on new taxes. With extremely few exceptions (e.g. those related to private or personnel issues of employees or students), all GASB related meetings – especially those considering the costs and consequences to taxpayers as well as to students – must be open to the public and invite, rather than discourage, public understanding and participation.
