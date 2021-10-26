Christine (Sedlacko) Biggins

Party: Republican
Position Seeking: Cumberland Township Supervisor
Residence: Cumberland Township
Employment: High School Biology Teacher
Education: Greater Latrobe High School; BAGettysburg College; MS Wilkes University; Ed Leadership Shippensburg University
Political Experience: None
Community Involvement: Former YWCA Board Member and former EMT for Gettysburg Fire Department, Current Member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Parish Council, volunteer coach and helper for programs likeAYSO, CYO and many youth oriented activities.
What makes you the best candidate? I own a home, along with my husband, Tim, in Cumberland Township and we are sincerely invested in this community. My husband and I are raising our children here and want the best community for them. Public service is vital and I want to make sure that I contribute in a positive way to my community. I want to serve as a role model for others, especially our youth and my own children. I want to show them that you can not just sit back and watch things happen, you have to be engaged and part of the solution. My husband, Tim, was a police officer in Cumberland Township for 25 years -I understand the challenges facing police and the support they need and deserve from local government and our community as a whole. We live in a very safe community and have one of the best police departments in the county. I want to make sure that the police have the resources they need. I have served as a teacher in the Gettysburg Area School District for 15 years-I have a reputation as a good communicator and collaborator. I am a quick study on issues -even those that are complex -and a good problem solver. I will bring these very relevant and needed skills to the position of supervisor. In the May Primary, I received the Republican nomination and through write in votes I also received the Democratic nomination. I’m honored by the support from fellow township residents.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? As a resident of Cumberland Township, I recognize the balance that needs to be maintained between agriculture, recreation, and development. I believe that Cumberland Township is well managed and has a legacy of supervisors who have dedicated time and service to the residents. I plan to build on that work with the current supervisors and hope to bring a new perspective to the team. I am very familiar with the Cumberland Township Police Department and their high quality service that they provide to our community. I support community policing and value the challenging work that they do. Additionally, I look forward to participating in the other aspects of the position, including GARA, Council of Government, Cumberland Township sewer authority, code enforcement, and the highway department. I’m confident that I will be able to have open communication with all departments and township residents.As the township evolves, I will be an advocate for providing high-quality services and professionalism in a cost-effective manner.
