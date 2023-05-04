Name: Cody Lynn Gilbert
Age: 38
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Name: Cody Lynn Gilbert
Age: 38
Municipality/School District: Borough of Carroll Valley
Education: High School, C.A.S.H.S class of 2004, United States Marine Corps 2004-2008
Current Employer: Vail Resorts
Past political experience: This will be my first venture into politics.
Why do you want to run for this political office? I believe in service to my community being a good steward of resources and contributing to the greater good. I believe my age group is the most under represented in politics especially at the local level, I hope I can inspire more people to get involved or at the very least to get out and vote.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I hope to spearhead movements to provide more activities and service to my community. I would love to see a shuttle service for our elderly and disadvantaged residents that can help get them access to basic needs like groceries and medical appointments. Another idea that comes to mind is providing a bulk trash day like alot of other municipalities conduct. finally I would like to simplify alot of the wording in our local ordinances so that the average person can read them and understand what is within guidelines. I know I struggle with some of them myself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.