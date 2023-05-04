Name: Robert Albert Smith
Age: 50
Municipality/School District: Biglerville
Education: Bachelors Communications Thomas Edison University
Current Employer: Abarta Coca Cola Bottler
Past Political Experience: Biglerville Borough Council 2012-Present
Why do you want to run for this political office? As a Husband and a Father of three children I care about the people and the future of Adams County. In my current job I have met many hard working and caring people in Adams County over the last 16 years who are just trying to make ends meet day by day. Through them I have seen the compassion that exists in Adams County. I believe these people should be on everyone’s mind when decisions are made on the County Level. Especially in the areas of Child Services and Mental Health.
What are your goals once elected to this position? If elected County Commissioner I will use my experience both in the private sector and local government to serve the people of Adams County with Integrity, Trust, and Compassion. Most importantly I will listen to the people of Adams County always taking into consideration there concerns and well being. The people of Adams County should always come first.
