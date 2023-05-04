Name: Colby Wade Snyder
Name: Colby Wade Snyder
Age: 20 years old
Municipality/School District: Mount Joy Township
Education: High School Diploma Littlestown High School and Certificate in HVAC from the “Carrol County Career and Tech Center”
Current Employer: Gene Latta Ford Inc
Past Political Experience: None
Why do you want to run for this political office? Following in my grandfathers footsteps i Colby W Snyder want To make Mount Joy Township a fair and enjoyable place for all families to Live, work and enjoy.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals if elected are to enhance the quality of roadways and bridges in the township. If elected I will ensure that all zoning rules and ordinances are met and in fairness to each person and property in Mount Joy Township. I Colby W Snyder can promise that I will listen to the people of Mount Joy Township when making decisions for our great Township!
