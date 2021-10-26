Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Freedom Township Supervisor (Re-elect)
Residence: Freedom Township, Fairfield
Employment: Self Employed- Allen Beckett Construction
Education: High school and some college
Political experience: 12 years working in Freedom Township
Community involvement: Former self-help director of Adams Co., Former Emergency Management Director of Freedom Twp., and worked with Interfaith Housing on multiple projects to help the community.
What makes you the best candidate? I have worked hard for Freedom Township by keeping taxes low and providing excellent services. I did this by working to increase the donations to Greenmount Fire Company, working with our road superintendents as road supervisor to ensure the roads are maintained to a high standard and at an affordable price. We have updated the zoning ordinance as well as the comprehensive plan. Hired a part time township manager who has a degree in municipal planning and in government. Sought and received grants for the replacement of a 20+ year old township work truck, the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, the construction of a public pavilion for the enjoyment of all residents, at little or no cost for all of them to township residents. I have sought out donations to cover the township’s portion of these projects. To accomplish all this, I have had to work not just at all the meetings, but many days and nights “behind the scenes.”
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The most important issues are working with the Greenmount Fire Company to keep them open and viable, maintaining a budget that is debt free, gets the work done without raising taxes. Being fair to all residents who come before the board, listening to them, working with them to resolve issues. We provide this high level of service to Freedom Township residents while having a property tax rate of $60.50 per $100,000 of value. Compare this rate to the Gettysburg Borough rate of $465.50/ $100,000. I always remember the saying “It is a lot easier to spend money than it is to save it” but to do the job of supervisor well I cannot and never will take the easy way.
