Name: Kay E. Hollabaugh
Age: 67
Municipality/School District: Upper Adams School District
Education: Associate Degree – Medical Assistant (Central Penn)
Current Employer: Hollabaugh Bros., Inc.
Past Political Experience: Butler Township Auditor — 2 Terms (Historical)
Why do you want to run for this political office?
Although I continue to work within our family business, I now have more time to invest as a school director. My husband and I are lifelong members of our community and are graduates of UASD, as are our children. I have five grandchildren attending UASD. Being a business owner, I also have many employees’ children who are being educated in our District. I want to be a voice for ALL the children in our District, regardless of age, social status, or educational need. I want to be a Board Member who is approachable by all our voting public and by the staff. And I want to be supportive of the best educational and extracurricular programs possible for our students.
What are your goals once elected to this position?
I would like to better understand what is regulated in managing a school district. How many decisions are truly made at the local level versus mandated by the State or Federal government? I will endeavor to support policy and curriculum designed to educate our children not just in their core subject matter but also encourage participation in sports, band, choir, and other extracurricular activities. Consequently, a goal is to support a total educational program that develops responsible, respectful, productive citizens. Personal decisions about children should be made by their families. I have no agenda – I just want to be a contributor to our local school district and a supporter of our community as I have done for decades in our family business.
