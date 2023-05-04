Name: Danielle Smith
Age: 49
Municipality/School District: McSherrystown Borough
Education: Some post-secondary
Current Employer: Homemaker
Past Political Experience: I have served on boards and committees in both Adams and York County dealing with recreation, technology, charitable giving, safety & security, operational organization oversight and fundraising.
Why do you want to run for this political office? Since attending meetings in 2018, I’ve become alarmingly aware of the number of abuses that occur in local government. In that time I’ve worked with others to educate the public about local, state & federal laws that are in place to limit abuse. As a result, there have been many positive changes in McSherrystown, but there’s still work to be done. There are several candidates on the ballot this election, who have documented abuses of their prior positions as elected officials. As someone who has publicly spoken out about those actions, and provided evidence to the public, I felt it was time to do more than call out bad behavior, so I’m running to offer an alternative to “that’s the way we’ve always done it”.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goal is to work with the existing council, staff and the community to rebuild our financial security by replenishing our reserves. The current COO has exceeded expectations with implementing changes and seeking grants to help stop the financial hemorrhaging of the past, however there is still more to be done. I will advocate for greater accountability of elected officials, by encouraging more eduction — so that elected officials better understand their roles and limitations. Through education, elected officials will have no excuse for not understanding or knowing the laws they swear to uphold. There has been an effort, in the last few years, to rehab long neglected buildings and structures within the borough, I would like to ensure those compliances and safety needs continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.