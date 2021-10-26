Thomas J. Weaver

Party: Democrat
Residence: Conewago Township
Employment: Business Manager, Fairfield School District; Adjunct Faculty, York College, government courses
Education: Master’s Degree, public administration, Shippensburg University; BA-Pub. Adm. York College
Political Experience: 35 years in public administrator, state, county, municipal government
Community Involvement: Memberships, SAVES Fire Company, Land Conservancy Adams County, Adams Arts Council
What makes you the best candidate? Experience and education, I govern from point of practicality and best practices in management, not ideology.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The most important issues facing Conewago Township is land use and the threat to the quality of life that over-development produces. This would include a proposed by-pass that would destroy the character and quality of the community. It must be stopped. Also, the shrinking pool of volunteers for emergency services is an issue that the Supervisors must address. Additionally, Conewago Township, like many municipalities are facing a serious lapse in individuals knowledgeable of core government administration principles in a federal republic. Sure, there are those who claim to have knowledge from the extreme ideology they can regurgitate from Fox or MSNBC. However, these individuals just want to wave the party banner and support the cult leaders they embrace. A valued quality of life in America’s municipalities is maintained by sound, rational governance. It is threatened by extremism and ignorance for the purpose of maintaining power. It is a problem nationwide and it is manifesting itself in our local governments.
