Name: Jonathan D. Arnold
Age: 45
Municipality: Cumberland Township
Education: Lebanon High School class of 1995; Shippensburg University class of 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Current Employer: JLG Industries, Inc. (Marketing Manager of Business Analytics)
Past Political Experience: No past political experience
Why do you want to run for this political office? I have lived in Cumberland Township for the past 15 years; I want to ensure that all aspects of the township are represented on the board. Living in the Barlow area of the township (the southern region), in addition to my professional experiences, I can offer a new perspective on the direction and future of the township. In recent years, I have felt particularly responsible to take action to serve my community and ensure Cumberland Township is on the best path moving forward. As our township continues to grow it is vital that we maintain our agricultural roots and sense of community.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Once elected the basis of my goals are to work with and learn from county and township leaders to promote the preservation of our township’s agricultural land, consider opportunities and options that bolster economic stability in our township, work to improve the infrastructure to support the township’s growth, and to promote road safety. These goals are to advocate for our community and to help the constituents of Cumberland Township.
