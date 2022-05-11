Name: Beth Farnham
Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Adams County Democratic Committee Member
Residence: Conewago Township, Precinct 1
Employment: Stay-at-home parent
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Biology and French with a track of Secondary Education
Political Experience: Various demonstrations for and participation in: Black Lives Matter, Women’s Marches, Gay Pride, Fight For Our Lives, Immigrant Vigils, author of several Letters to the Editor
Community Involvement: Member of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, Registered Volunteer with Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Member of several political grassroots groups
What makes you the best candidate? As a fourteen year resident and former registered Republican of Conewago Township, Precinct 1, I have witnessed conspiracy theory and Christian exclusion subvert our American ideals of Democracy as well as actual Christianity. I have lived among hypocrites who wrap themselves in the United States flag and carry a Bible, then discount Black Lives, Women’s Rights, public education, voting rights, stewardship of the Earth, and welfare programs, while they exalt personal freedoms to threaten others with firearms, pollution, and infectious disease. When Black Lives Matter, when Women’s Rights are Human Rights, when No Human is Illegal, when Love is Love, and when Science is Real, then we embrace “the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” and we love our neighbors as ourselves. Life is defined by the Biblical concept “first breath” and so…the murders of Black people at the hands of racist police officers, students at the bullets of irresponsible gun owners, medically vulnerable at the respirations of antivaxxers, and starving children at the fists of a selfish society are contrary to that basic right, while fetal termination is not. Truths of peer-reviewed Science, Critical Race Theory, gun statistics, and the like shall not be hidden under a bushel, but revealed for All. A vote for me is a vote for the American ideals of individual worth, equal rights, liberty, enfranchisement, and majority rule, once promised by our Founding Fathers, improved by the marching generations, and manifested in you.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The most important issues facing the office I am seeking are promoting the campaigns of County, State, and National candidates who uphold Democratic ideals commensurate with the Adams County Democratic Committee mission statement found here: ACDC Mission Statement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.