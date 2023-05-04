Name: Peter Bales
Age: 30
Residence: Gettysburg
Education: Gettysburg Area High School (2010); Mount St. Mary’s University (Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice); Cornell University (Hospitality Management Certification)
Current Employer: The Upper Crust LLC
Past Political Experience: None
Why do you want to run for this political office? I believe in individual responsibility and service to others. I have spent the last fifteen years providing hospitality in downtown Gettysburg, which has afforded me the unique experience of working with and serving the many residents, tourists, and business owners of our town. This has given me the tools in business management, and insights into our community that I believe are needed on Council; and I feel it is my duty to offer those to the members of my Ward. If entrusted with this position of stewardship in the community, I will weigh the decisions and challenges that arise with careful thought, keeping the needs of the citizens and the preservation of our history in balance.
What are your goals once elected to this position? If elected, my goal will be to represent the interests of the citizens of Ward 1, and to connect the residents to local government. I wish to bring some of the tenants of hospitality into how the local government interacts with the residents, which can seem inhospitable at times. I would work to make the Borough a more comfortable place to be employed, parking for employees who work in town is expensive and difficult to manage. I’ve also heard from the community the difficulties of affordable and reliable child care services. These are just a few goals I would address, with the knowledge the problems facing us today will be different tomorrow, and my strategies will adapt constantly in order to be of service.
