Name: Virginia “Ginny” Martin
Party: Republican
Residence: Arendtsville Road, Biglerville
Employment: Retired teacher, Homeschool Evaluator
Education: Gettysburg Area High School diploma; B.S. Education, Shippensburg University
Political experience: 20 years serving on the Adams County Republican Committee, precinct captain (Secretary and Asst. Secretary of the board); currently serving on the PA State Republican Committee, former Adams County Council of Republican Women (Secretary and Vice President), County chair for a US Senate campaign, campaign manager for several campaigns.
Community involvement: Music and children’s ministries of my church, Tender Care Crisis Pregnancy Center Yearly Fundraiser, South Mountain Fair Dept. Chair and volunteer, Township Election Board, volunteer for fire dept. fundraisers, Christian Home Educators Fellowship board member and teacher, Moms for Liberty
What makes you the best candidate? I believe I can more effectively represent Adams County Republicans because I have a proven track record of participation in both the state committee and our local party; If you elect the team of Martin, Mathews, and Krug, you will have three members committed to participating in ALL aspects of the position, including meetings, trainings, and listening to the Republican voters of Adams County. My strong stand on the founding principles of the Republican Party, such as the right to life, defense of the Second Amendment, smaller government and lower taxes, will be important as we endeavor to get Pennsylvania going in the right direction. I have a long-term interest in determining how State Committee can best achieve success for the candidates who stand true to these principles. State Committee members are also members of the Board of Directors of the County Committee. I have been involved in many aspects of the county committee, even holding several leadership positions in the past. My involvement in politics and in the community affords me many opportunities to hear the concerns of the citizens and consider them in my dealings on State Committee. I have the leadership qualities, temperament, and record of involvement to be successful on the Republican State Committee.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The Republican State Committee is tasked with doing the business of the Party. This includes ensuring that our Republican candidates are elected, fundraising, and promoting the Republican values to the legislature through our platform and resolutions. We must be vigilant to protect the values on which our party is based; RINOS should be exposed for what they are. As State Committee members, we are sometimes tasked with placing a name on the ballot when an opening develops after the Primary. At this time we have the opportunity to represent the values and issues of Adams County voters. It is important that we get to know the candidates and forward that information to the county committee and, ultimately, to the voters. A point of contention is the endorsement vote. I have always held that State Committee should not endorse candidates before the primary. Prior to 2022, the will of the State Committee has predominantly been to endorse. I contend no candidate should be given the unfair advantage of financial help against another Republican. I have been lobbying for a system of recommendation of candidates. After vetting, ANY qualified candidate could be recommended. We need to think outside the box; we need new solutions to the tough questions and bold leaders who will stand up for these solutions. The team of Martin, Mathews, and Krug are committed to finding solutions and willing, if need be, to stand against the status quo.
