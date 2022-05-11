Name: Debbie Shearer
Party: Republican Party
Residence: Abbottstown Borough
Employment: Retired Dispensing Optician Small Business Owner Optical Reflections
Education: Harrisburg Area Community College American Board of Opticianry Certification
Political Experience: Elected to Pennsylvania State Republican Committee — 2018 to Present Elected — Adams County Republican Committee – 2004 to Present Elected — Abbottstown Borough Committeewoman – 2004 to Present Republican CLUB of Adams County – Treasurer & Assist Secretary 2006-2019 Member Adams County Council of Republican Women Extensive Door to Door Campaigning helping Candidates to get elected Neighborhood Volunteer Team Leader for the TRUMP Campaign Campaign Volunteer & yard signs distribution center
Former Community Involvement: Elected to Abbottstown Borough Council – 2006; Borough Council President – 2009 to 2013; Adams County Transportation Planning Organization (ACTPO), Board Member 2012-2013; Adams County Boroughs Association – Secretary 2006-2013; Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs – Board of Directors 2006 -2013; Policy and Resolution Committee;By-Laws Committee; Conference Committee; Nomination Committee; New Oxford Chamber of Commerce – Board Member 2004 - 2005; New Oxford Antique Dealers Association, Treasurer 2004 –2007; Ocular Heritage Society of America
What makes me the best candidate:
I am a conservative with love for my country and my community. I make it a point to interface with the voters of my community and talk about political issues that concern them. As the elected Adams County Republican Committee person for Abbottstown Borough, I go door to door explaining the ballot and providing information on the candidates. I encourage the Republican voters to get out and vote. I am a person of my word and believe in fiscal reasonability and transparency. REPUBLICANS we all need to come together again and make America and Pennsylvania Great Again !! This is an un-paid elected position.
What are the most important issues facing the office I am seeking?
Together with Trevor Taylor we are part of a larger movement across the Commonwealth for “NO ENDORSEMENT “. The Pennsylvania State Committee chooses /votes/endorses which candidates they want to be the front runners for US Senate, US Congress, Governor, State Judicial Seats And State Row Offices. Often the process involves the larger monetary fund raiser for the party’s coffers. Big dollars have often become more important than the qualifications of the candidates seeking office. Some very qualified candidates are getting left out of the process because of this practice. Trevor Taylor and Debbie Shearer are helping to end this unfair practice. The current endorsement process tries to take the choice away from the voters. We feel that this choice should be left up to the voters. We will NOT endorse !!
