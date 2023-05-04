Name: Mike Weigand
Age: 64
Municipality: Reading Township
Education: Graduated North Hills High School, Allegheny County PA; IUP Municipal Police Officer Academy; Multiple In-Service Trainings and Seminars
Current Employer: Retired
Past Political Experience: Worked as Municipal Police Officer for 32 years; served as an elected Constable 1988-1994
Why do you want to run for this political office? To use my past public and private sector experience to continue to serve my community as I did when I was an active police officer. From listening to the community, I would like to help keep the greenspace within the township and not let excessive development overtake our rural atmosphere and farmland. With more development the possibility of increased costs, such as the need for bigger schools and township services, there would be a great possibility of having to increase taxes.
What are your goals once elected to this position? To have the township provide quality service to the residents. Invest in good fiducial decisions. Increase recreational areas for our community. Create a positive working relationship with our first responders, employees, and the community. To be transparent, and honest, open with the residents of the township, and NOT to have a hidden agenda. To explore and apply for as many grant opportunities as possible for the betterment of our rural community.
