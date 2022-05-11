Name: Kathleen Ellen Murphy
Party: Democratic Party
Position seeking: Adams County Democratic Committee
Residence: Gettysburg Borough, Ward 3
Employment: Retired from The Brethren Home Community
Education: BA in Biology, St Joseph College, CT
Political experience: Member of Adams County Democratic Committee since 2017
Community involvement: Minority Inspector 2017-2021, Majority Inspector 2022, Trinity UCC-various committees including Social Concerns and Fellowship, Woman’s Club of Gettysburg Board Member, Majestic Theater Usher, Adams County Library Bookstore Volunteer
What makes you the best candidate? In these times of vitriol, when the term bipartisan is a dirty word, I hope a moderate Democrat like myself, can lend an air of civility to our political landscape.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Lack of empathy towards fellow citizens. Blindness and deafness to good points opposite party might present. Paranoia.
